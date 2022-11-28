Bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway run by 'Feeding God's People'

"Feeding God's People" have given warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits to the homeless at B.B. King and Washington. Comprised of only family and friends that help out, the organization is completely self-funded.

"I had a vision when I was at work one day driving a van, and I saw a lot of homeless people laying out on the ground in the grass," Crutchfield said. "It's like God was like 'you need to do something,' so at that very moment I did something, and the next week we were feeding."