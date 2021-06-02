Biden's Shot at the Shops expected to decrease vaccination hesitancy in the Black community

BlackDoctors.org joined Black White House officials, stylists and barbers to talk shop on how to educate and not criticize points of view.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This week begins what's being called A Month of Action to get more of you vaccinated.

It's no secret the Mid-South lags way behind the rest of the country, but now the White House is rolling out incentives to change that.

In fact, one of those places is the chair of neighborhood barber shops and beauty salons.

In the Mid-South getting an appoint with your stylist or barber could be more challenging than getting a COVID vaccination appointment.

If the people are talking barbers and hair stylists are hearing about it.

So, we asked Charlette Logan, owner of the W Salon Midtown about the COVID-19 vax conversation in shops.

"That's where we get together and we talk about everything. You have counseling sessions. You have group meetings. You have a place where Black people just check in on each other," said Logan.

BlackDoctors.org and the Biden White House are fully aware and they're bringing healthcare professionals into the shops.

That's important as a portion of the Black community remains vaccine hesitant like in Logan's shop where doctor clients are all for it leaving skepticism amongst the rest.

"You know you hear stuff like 'why are they pushing it so hard. Now they're giving free Uber rides if you get it vaccination.'" said Logan.

BlackDoctors.org joined Black White House officials, stylists and barbers to talk shop on how to educate and not criticize points of view.

Dr. B. Cameron Webb serves as the White House senior advisor for COVID-19 Equity.

He says he walked his own barber through understanding the vaccination process leading to his barber's immunization and eventually.

"Eleven days ago he hosted a vaccination event in the shop," said Webb.

Even Black doctors say they hear lots of misinformation and disinformation from shop clients, but it's nothing they've not heard before.

Lots of it hear-say.

"This is the big challenge right now. There's so much out there that is wrong on social media and other places and in places like the salon I'm hearing people in the shop talk about things like magnets and infertility and things we know are not true and debunked," Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.

Logan believes bringing the conversation to shops could be a game changer.

"It is a very persuasive environment, it's very persuasive. If the information is there and there's good information, it's something good to push people to do it I think it would help," said Logan.