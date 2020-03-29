Big Red Bows: Southaven woman on a mission to show healthcare workers the love

"I want them to know the community appreciates them for what they are doing,” she said.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — There is now one reported coronavirus case in Desoto County and 633 cases of the virus across Mississippi.

It's an exhausting time for healthcare workers on the front lines. Now, a woman in Southaven wants to show these workers they have an entire county behind them.

Tracy Gallagher has been making big red bows to put on mailboxes across Desoto County. She wants healthcare workers to see these and know their hard work doesn't go unnoticed.

“I want our healthcare workers to see the bows when they are on their way to their shift or maybe on their way home, to encourage them and let them know people are thinking about them,” said Gallagher.

Gallagher knows this has been a trying time for healthcare workers. These workers can never get enough thanks, but a community effort to decorate mailboxes with red bows can serve as a reminder of how much they are appreciated.

“I think they’re worried, I think they’re scared. I see their posts saying please stay home and to please do the right thing because they see what it’s like on the front lines,” said Gallagher.

The coronavirus hits home for Gallagher. She has a family member in the hospital fighting the virus. She realizes that the way to get through this is to be a community and show support for one another.

“I want him to get the best care he can and I think for people to come in and be encouraged is what’s essential right now,” said Gallagher.

This is a scary and uncertain time for a lot of people, especially those working in hospitals. While it won't get better until this virus goes away, healthcare workers have a community behind them every step of the way.

“I know the fear of bringing that home to their children and their families is on their minds, and I want them to know the community appreciates them for what they are doing,” she said.