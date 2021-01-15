Black Lives Matter crosswalk planned in Midtown

An activist says a Black Lives Matter crosswalk is a "step in the right direction."

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Black Lives Matter movement has left its mark nationwide and here in Memphis.

A project to paint a BLM crosswalk was approved this week by the city.

“I think that it’s important Memphis lean culturally into its blackness and lean into what it means to black and in Memphis,” said activist Devante Hill.

Hill led several protests last summer in the Bluff City following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“Much like many cities across the country I think Memphis has a unique place in the civil rights movement and more specifically we’ve been quite peaceful since 2016 as it pertains to protests.”

On Wednesday the Memphis Public Art Review Committee unanimously approved a BLM crosswalk near the Hatiloo Theatre.

“While we would love for a huge mural to take place and I believe that it’s possible more now than ever before, we are grateful for having a crosswalk with black lives matter going across,” said Hill.

Hill believes it can be a symbol of a new chapter for the city.

“It’s important that we focus on what’s next for Memphis and I truly believe we’ve got to do it the Memphis way and the Memphis way is together.”

When it comes to the future generation Hill says it's important to make your voice heard.

"When it’s something you passionately feel that something needs to happen something needs to change. I think it was Congressman John Lewis who said it best, ‘say something.’”

The crosswalk is privately funded. A date hasn't been set yet, but a member of the committee says it will likely be in the next few months.