‘Black on black crime,’ a loaded phrase?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's a phrase frequently tossed about, black on black crime, so we asked everyday people what they think about the term.



"It's constantly all you see on the news like they push it forward so that's all you focus on,” said Dquinton Patterson. “So it kind of has a negative undertone because of what they constantly portray of us."



Patricia Lockhart, a Shelby County School teacher. says the phrase "black on black crime' is just a rebuttal used by those not equipped with facts.



“The term black on black crime is really loaded because it infers that black people are the only race that have crime with each other,” said Lockhart.



Lockhart says facts will show blacks rob blacks. Latinos rob latinos. Asians rob asians. Whites rob whites, and on and on. But we only hear about one, making it seem as if the black community itself is not concerned about crime and she says they are deflecting from the real issue of why people are protesting police brutality against blacks.