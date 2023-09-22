Black Seeds Urban Farm opens Mia's Orchard in honor of their mentor, Mia Madison

“She would always remind me to keep the people first,” said Bobby Rich III, Black Seeds Urban Farm owner.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis non-profit helping to feed communities through urban farming is honoring one of their own.

The owners of Black Seeds Urban Farm were inspired by Mia Madison, former executive director of "Memphis Tilth," who died in a car crash during summer 2021.

Her work did not just impact those in the organization, it spread to communities across Memphis.

“Mia is and was an angel,” said Derravia Rich, Black Seeds Urban Farm owner.

Every seed, root and leaf tell a story of its own. For Derravia and her husband Bobby Rich III, what was a dark time is now a timeless light.

“Seeds go into blackness when they sprout — I’m talking about the soil," Rich said. "So many things happen in dark spaces.”

Derravia credits Smith for her "knowledge, spirit and perseverance" while Bobby says she "pedastalized" everyone's stories.

This time, Mia is on the pedestal. Black Seeds Urban Farms expanded their farming from Castalia to North Memphis with an orchard dedicated to Mia and her lifelong work in the community.

“She is actually one of the first to teach Bobby how to plant fruit trees," Derravia Rich said. "That’s one of the reasons why we decided an orchard is perfect in her honor."

Bobby Rich said Mia communicated her priorities.

"She would always remind me to keep the people first,” said Bobby Rich III. “The people have the stories. The people are the land, and the land is the people … We take their stories and we make them visible. We built that relationship with food.”

Not only providing a space for people to enjoy, Black Seeds Urban farm sends all the fruits, vegetables and herbs grown there straight into the community.

“Our community is one of many underserved neighborhoods throughout Memphis who lack the access to fresh foods,” said Derravia Rich. “It’s important that we continue to sustain our food growing operations because families need us.”

They are also telling the stories of those who came before them.

“This feels complete because it’s like she’s still here — just behind the scenes in a way,” said Bobby Rich III.

It is a story of a legacy that is always growing and always providing.