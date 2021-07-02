Blood donors in Southaven got the chance to help give more to patients in need

Brown Missionary Baptist Church and Vitalant join together for a blood drive Saturday morning.

SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi — Brown Missionary Baptist Church is stepping up to fill the need for blood donations in Memphis.

Saturday, Vitalant set up shop inside the church, so that people in Southaven could donate.

Vitalant says it uses 219 units of blood every single day and a lot of that is sent outside the Mid-South, so it’s important to replenish stock whenever possible.

“It's a very urgent matter to keep blood on the shelves for patents in need. I know the pandemic has taken away a lot of our norms but the one normal that hasn't changed is the normal need for blood,” says Erskine Gillespie, Recruitment Representative.

Brown Missionary holds blood drives quarterly.