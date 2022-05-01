'It's been great to serve Memphis so long': Longtime East Memphis restaurant closing in January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Blue Plate Cafe in East Memphis is closing in a couple of weeks and leaving its longtime location near Poplar Avenue and Yates Road.
The doors of the restaurant will be shut on January 23 after its owner Mike Richmond died of cancer in October. He owned the restaurant for 30 years.
"We are SO thrilled you are coming to see us before we close," the restaurant wrote on Facebook. "You have cried with us, prayed for us and loved us so well. We are having new visitors too. It's so awesome to go out this way. We love the crowd AND it puts a lot of pressure on our small staff. Please be patient & kind. January 23rd is our last day. It's been great to serve Memphis so long. Thank you."
The restaurant said there is a possibility it will reopen at a new location at a later date. Its lease for 2022 wasn't renewed.