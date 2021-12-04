Bluff City Christmas Experience gets underway at Memphis mall

The first Bluff City Christmas Experience started on Friday and goes until Sunday at the Hickory Ridge Mall on Winchester Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Memphis-area businesses and groups are coming together this weekend for the first Bluff City Christmas Experience at Hickory Ridge Mall.

The 3-day experience featured a parade on Saturday on the southeast side of the mall and had free activities including a Christmas exhibit, carousel ride, live entertainment, and more for families to enjoy.

The weekend kicked off Friday night with live entertainment from recording artist Courtney Little and ends on Sunday with a Christmas Taste Test to benefit the Porter-Leath Children's Center.

Restaurants and caterers in the Memphis area will give guests a taste of their favorite trimmings.

Event organizer Telisa Franklin said she hopes to make it an annual event.

