Memphians band together to remember and honor Kodie Lewis

Family and friends called Lewis a "gentle giant" who would do anything for anyone.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Kodie Lewis had a lot going for him.

In a Facebook post earlier this year, Lewis said his highlights for 2022 were moving into his own place, receiving a new position at his job and starting performing as a drag queen known as "Ivy Royale." However, Lewis’ life was cut short.

Memphis Police responded to a man-down call at 1:26 a.m. Dec. 13 — the night of Lewis' 22nd birthday.

According to a post on Nextdoor by his mother, Lewis was found dead in an abandoned apartment complex at Pendleton near Ketchum. She posted that someone shot him, took his car, his phone and his legal firearm.

Someone close to him, who wanted to remain anonymous over safety concerns, told ABC 24 “Kodie was a fun loving guy — always had a smile on his face and would light up any room he walked into.”

Lewis’ family has been working on his funeral arrangements since his death last week. A GoFundMe was launched to help cover expenses.