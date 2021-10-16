Shelby County Schools to host 3rd annual "Boos for Books" event

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is giving students an opportunity to help them build their at-home libraries.
On Saturday, October 30, the district will host its 3rd annual free drive-thru book giveaway from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 160 S. Hollywood St. The giveaway is for students in Pre-K through 5th grade.
School district leaders said the goal of the event is to help provide awareness, support and resources that enhance student reading comprehension.
Free goody bags will also be able for students in Pre-K through 5th grade while supplies last.