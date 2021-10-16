Shelby County Schools to host 3rd annual "Boos for Books" event

The giveaway is for students in Pre-K through 5th grade.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is giving students an opportunity to help them build their at-home libraries.

On Saturday, October 30, the district will host its 3rd annual free drive-thru book giveaway from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 160 S. Hollywood St. The giveaway is for students in Pre-K through 5th grade.

School district leaders said the goal of the event is to help provide awareness, support and resources that enhance student reading comprehension.