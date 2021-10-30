"Boos for Books" giveaway a spooktacular success for Shelby County Schools

Kids received candy and books at the 3rd annual event hosted by the school district.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — About 3,000 goody bags with candy and books were prepared for Saturday's 3rd annual "Boos for Books" event hosted by Shelby County Schools.

The goal of the free drive-thru event is to promote literacy for students in Pre-K through 5th grade.

It's also held as part of the school district's Third Grade Commitment, which is a collaborative effort between schools, families and community members to make sure students reach reading readiness before the third grade.

"Halloween is a great time to have fun and focus kids' energies around those fun kinds of things," John Barker, deputy superintendent for strategic operations for Shelby County Schools, said. "What those books do is open up a new world ... What's great about reading is it really takes you to a fantasy place and can just like Halloween does."

SCS Boo for Books to promote literacy is a spooktacular success, handing out not only candy but 3000 book bags with books! pic.twitter.com/pw3pooNUMO — Janice Bridges (@janiceTVnews) October 30, 2021