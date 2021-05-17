Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis aces spring tennis session

Tennis is easy to learn and can be tailored to all ages and abilities, not to mention provides friendship and lifelong skills.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennis anyone? The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis is trying to impress upon kids that tennis is for everyone. Local tennis professionals and volunteers wrapped up their four-week long spring tennis session Monday. They say tennis is easy to learn and can be tailored to all ages and abilities, not to mention provides friendship and lifelong skills.

“This is a sport that most of the kids aren't exposed to. So if we bring it to them, then that adds exposure to the sport of tennis and also it might get some of the students interested in playing tennis, which will lead to them getting a college scholarship,” said Kent Smith, Director Junior Team Tennis for Shelby County.

Each student got their own tennis racquet and a free membership to the United States Tennis Association, which provides a monthly magazine, website access, and opportunities to keep playing.