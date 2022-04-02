x
Boys & Girls Club of Memphis holds Spring Fair, with games, music, and voter registration

Along with fun for the kids, volunteers were on hand to get Memphians registered to vote before Monday’s deadline.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Boys and Girls Club of Memphis in the Grahamwood area held its first Spring Fair Saturday, and they are hoping to make it an annual event.

There was something for everyone, including food, music, and dancing, plus games and arts and crafts for the kids.

Learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis HERE.

Also on hand were volunteers ready to get Memphians registered to vote before Monday’s deadline. Democratic and Republican Primaries will be held in Shelby County in May. Find out more about how to register HERE.

Posted by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis on Saturday, April 2, 2022
