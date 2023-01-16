'Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing' hold community meeting for 3-year plan

In addition to the in-person meeting, the group will also host a virtual community meeting soon in order to gather input for the three-year strategic plan.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Sunday afternoon, a group met to brainstorm ways in which to improve the quality of life for those who are hard of hearing in Tennessee.

"Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing" is a non-profit currently putting together a three-year strategic plan for this purpose.

Ideas discussed at the meeting included solutions to help ease barriers and provide more resources as well as education for those of all ages.

Organizers of the meeting said that discussion is important in order to get more advocacy as well as results.

"There is a lot of discrimination and there can be a lot of 'audism,' which is hearing oppression of the deaf community and thinking as deaf people as less-than or broken in some way," CEO and President of Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Nancy Denning said. "The deaf community is not broken — not impaired in any way. It's just a different native language and a different way of approaching and interacting in the world."