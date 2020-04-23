Bring joy to local senior citizens by writing a letter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many senior citizens are lonely during this time due to quarantine restrictions. The Shops of Carriage Crossing in Collierville is partnering with Home Instead Senior Care to deliver positive-hope filled messages to the elderly.
They are asking for hand-written letters or pictures to send to these Memphis-area seniors. The letters will be delivered weekly and safely to those local facilities. The program starts Friday at 11:00 a.m.
Participants can mail their letters to:
- 4674 Merchants Park Circle, Suite 43
- Collierville, TN 38017
They can also be dropped off at the property's onsite mailbox located near Barnes and Noble at:
- 4610 Merchants Park Circle, Suite 521
- Collierville, TN 38017
