Great food and music, and help local Black-owned businesses by Brunching on the River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re looking for a hot spot for brunch on Easter weekend, you could get a great meal and help out a local cause by ‘Brunching on the River.’

The local Facebook group Where Black Memphis! (WBM!) is holding its first-ever fundraising event, which it said will go to providing resources to struggling Black-owned businesses in the Mid-South.

Chef Terra Smith will be heading up the brunch on a river cruise, and other local Black-owned caterers are taking part, including K3 Cake Truffle shop, The Turkey Leg King and Grandma Niesy’s Kitchen. And while getting a delicious meal, entertainment will be provided by Stan Bell, Crystal “Sax Lady” Brown and renown Spoken word artist Darius Phatmak Clayton.

“Since Covid19, Where Black Memphis! has provided approx. $500,000 in grant assistance and the best part, most of these grants were won by the direct participation of our ‘Where Black Memphis Eats’ Facebook Group Community members or our assistance. WBM has over 150,000 community members that shop intentionally to support Black-owned businesses. There is power in unity, and we have been a quiet workhorse pushing Black businesses forward!” said Tami Gipson, Creator and CEO.

The fundraiser is set for Saturday, April 16, 2022 on the River Cruise from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets run $135 per person. Learn more HERE.