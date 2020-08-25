By building on their strengths, a Memphis non-profit helps youth identify their purpose

Connecting Your D.O.T.T.S., which stands for Destiny Opens Through Transformation after Surrendering, is “an outlet and a safe-haven.”

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A local non-profit is helping youth identify their purpose by building on their strengths. Their ability to help young people connect the dots is local good news. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has the story.

Let's play a game. Not crossword puzzles or dot-to-dot, but let's actually connect the DOTTS.

"Dotts stands for destiny opens through transformation after surrendering," said Connecting Your DOTTS CEO Lavita Valentine.

Lavita Valentine runs the local Connecting Your DOTTS nonprofit. Lavita at the age of eighteen, started volunteering and working with children. She says the divine vision and name DOTTS was given to her after an encounter of breaking up a fight between a teenage mom and her child's father.

"A raging adult stems from a broken child. DOTTS ultimate goal is to break that cycle," said Valentine.

She sort of had an epiphany after that fight. She says she realized people try to figure out what's wrong rather than figuring out the 'why' and 'what changed'. So, she founded DOTTS designed to be that bridge to help girls ages thirteen to seventeen live out their purpose. How does she do that? She holds monthly chat sessions with the girls that include multiple topics.

"Career building, team building, sisterhood, teen pregnancy, confidence, self-esteem, bullying, peer pressure and more," said Valentine.

DOTT members T'Liya and Gabrielle say the organization has been a blessing, and they've learned a lot.

"Dotts has been an amazing opportunity where I've been able to connect and be myself around other young ladies my age," said Connecting Your DOTTS Member Gabrielle Fifer.

"We all need to look more on the positive side, so we can get further in life," said Connecting Your DOTTS Member T'Liya Smith.

And Lavita says meeting teens where they are prepares them for where they are going.

"To be an outlet and a safe-haven. It is to get girls from outside of their normal environment to be able to sit down and discuss the things that may be on their mind. Things they are facing," said Valentine.