Camp Smile returns for 24th year after 2-year break due to COVID

ABC24 got a look at the popular kid's camp in Collierville.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Camp Smile returned to Collierville.

This year marks the 24th year of the summer camp hosted by the Town of Collierville Park’s Department. 

Camp Smile calls itself a unique experience designed to meet the needs of exceptional individuals, ages 6 and older, with mild to moderate physical, developmental, or learning disabilities. 

ABC24's Elvis Hardwick went to Camp Smile to get a look at what they're doing to make a difference in the community.  

