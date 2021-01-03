Can you lend a hand? Litter control program in DeSoto County needs volunteers

DeSoto County’s Adopt-A-Road Program is now accepting applications from organizations and individuals.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — NEWS RELEASE FROM DESOTO COUNTY:

From passing by scenic bluffs and peaceful pastures, to traveling through bustling neighborhoods and new development; more than 660 miles of roads take drivers through beautiful unincorporated DeSoto County.

Keeping DeSoto County Beautiful is possible with the help of volunteers. DeSoto County’s Adopt-A-Road Program is now accepting applications from organizations and individuals. This volunteer litter control program allows citizens and organizations to enhance the level of community pride in their surrounding area by reducing litter.

Groups or individuals agree to adopt at least one (1) mile of roadway in the unincorporated area of DeSoto County. Program participants agree to pick up litter as often as necessary to keep the area clean.

Adopt-A-Road Program participants will be provided:

· Bags to collect trash

· Orange/yellow green safety vests

· Devices to pick up litter (trash grabbers)

· Adopting organization's name placed on a roadside sign

· Safety warning signs