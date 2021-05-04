Can you withstand or recover quickly from difficult conditions?

"It's okay to seek counseling once you go through mental health issues," said Author Arnetta McCall.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you know how to win the war within? One woman says it takes resilience. And as Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin tells us, she's penned her pain to purpose in a book. Her ability to be transparent about pain to help others is local good news.

Arnetta McCall is a beautician by trade. While hair salons make women look beautiful on the outside, at McCall's shop she's working with women from the inside out by sharing her personal experiences. She's penned a book called "Resilient".

"It's okay to seek counseling once you go through mental health issues," said Author Arnetta McCall. "You have to take care of your mind just like you take care of your body."

McCall shares stories of being in toxic relationships to trauma at work, taking care of children -- even marital problems.

"Seeking after GOD helped me through several battles," said McCall. "There is nothing too hard for GOD. It's nothing you can't overcome. There's nothing you can't get through."

McCall says battles often blind us from an opportunity to grow and learn, and she says everything she experienced was destiny.

"There is hope on the other side of grace," said McCall.

And her ability to share her pain and be transparent to help others is local good news.