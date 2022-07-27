x
Back-to-school event honors late Memphis rapper Young Dolph

The community kept the rapper's memory alive by giving back to the kids in his neighborhood, Castalia Heights.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South Memphis community carried on late Memphis rapper Young Dolph's legacy of giving back on what would have been his 37th birthday Wednesday.

The rapper was deeply embedded in the community through various organizations.

They kept his memory alive by giving back to the kids in his neighborhood, Castalia Heights.

Families were able to pick up backpacks, books, pens, paper, and more.

