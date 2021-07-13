Catholic Charities provides food for those in need with its mobile pantry

Catholic Charities of West Tennessee is getting food to the families who need it by taking its mobile food around town.

Tuesday, they brought the pantry to the corner of Jefferson and Cleveland in midtown Memphis.

Dozens of families showed up to get food. Each box contained 18 meals for families.

This isn't new. This is something the organization does most of the week.

"Catholic Charities feeds anywhere from between 30,000 and 60,000 people a year, and so what we do is mobile food distribution as well as daily walking bags. We're here Monday through Thursday doing this mobile drive up. Anyone can come out as long as they are a resident of Shelby County and get a box of food,” said Dana Brooks, Director, Catholic Charities of West Tennessee.

The Catholic Charities of West Tennessee supports one in six families in the area who struggle with food insecurity.

A gift of $10 a month can end hunger for one of those families. Find out how to donate HERE.