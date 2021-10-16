Hyde Park Matters brought members of the neighborhood's elderly community together for a celebration of life and car parade on Saturday.

"They paved the way for us to be able to live in this community and most of these folks have lived here for decades," Fred Robinson, a member of Hyde Park Matters, said.

Melvin Lee, a pastor at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, estimated the Hyde Park neighborhood to be more than 100 years old.