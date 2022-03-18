Memphis Irish pub celebrates St. Patrick's Day with donation toward Ukrainian relief efforts

Celtic Crossing in Cooper-Young will have more live music on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as well as soccer, brunch and bingo.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers at Celtic Crossing, an Irish pub in Cooper-Young, bought 800 green beers on St. Patrick's Day with the pub donating $800 toward supporting Ukrainian relief efforts.

Celtic Crossing has been celebrating St. Patrick's Day all week long, and Thursday was a huge celebration.

There were performances by local bands, Irish dancers, and bagpipers, and traditional Irish food like corned beef and cabbage, and of course, green beer.

The celebrations didn't stop on Thursday. There will be more music on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as well as soccer, brunch and bingo.

The green beers will be sold until they run out.