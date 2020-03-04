Chef Kelly English & Roadshow BMW team up to feed healthcare workers

They say it's a way to give back to those on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Healthcare workers are on the front lines of the pandemic, and that's why the Mid-South is stepping up to show their support.

Famed Memphis chef Kelly English is teaming up with Roadshow BMW to deliver meals to hospital workers. They plan to deliver 80 meals a day each to different locations across the bluff city.

Friday, they stopped by the Baptist East Hospital emergency room.