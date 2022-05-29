Chickasaw Scouts of America place flags for Memorial Day

This year more than 38 thousand flags were placed on tombstones of veterans. The last time the scouts were able to place flags for the holiday was in 2019.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those that made the ultimate sacrifice are honored at the Memphis National Cemetery this weekend.

For over thirty five years, during Memorial Day, the Chickasaw Scouts of America have placed flags on each tombstone for our veterans buried at the site. This year they placed 38,000 flags for all the veterans buried at National Cemetery in Memphis.

They do this to honor our veterans every year at veterans cemeteries in this region. Typically it takes the scouts about an hour to collectively place the flags.

After the flags are placed, The American Legion holds a Memorial Day service. The last time the scouts were able to place flags for the holiday was in 2019.