CHOICES accepting gender-affirming care for 16, 17-year-olds in Memphis until July 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amidst uncertainty in the face of a Tennessee law that will ban gender-affirming care for minors, the Memphis location of health clinic CHOICES has announced they will accept new patients of 16 and 17 years old until July 1, 2023.

The new law goes into affect that day.

CHOICES, described as an independent non-profit center for reproductive health, also states that current patients as well as those still seeking care by July 1 will be able to continue that care through March 30, 2024.

The last day they can bring a patient into care is June 30, 2023, they said.

"CHOICES is proud to stand with transgender and nonbinary youth in our communities," president and CEO of the clinic Jennifer Pepper said. "Bans on gender affirming care are based on discriminatory and harmful ideologies. They are driven by a combination of misinformation, prejudice and a disregard for the lived experiences and autonomy of marginalized communities."

CHOICES added that their Carbondale, Illinois clinic will continue to accept new patients from age 16 and above.

The clinic, as an organization, was founded in 1974 and opened their first licensed birth center in Memphis in 2020.

"At CHOICES, we believe that all individuals have the right to access the care they need to live their lives authentically," the clinic said in a statement.