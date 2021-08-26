Choose901 is putting a ‘pause’ on 901 Day Block Party due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Choose901 is putting a ‘pause’ on 901 Day in-person celebrations due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Memphis.
The 9/01 Day Block Party – which was scheduled for September 1, 2021 in honor or those in the (area code) 901 – has been put on “pause.” But Choose901 said that shouldn’t stop folks from celebrating by ordering from their favorite local restaurants or heading to their favorite locally-owned shops.
And the group said to keep an eye on its social media for possible “backup tricks we have up our sleeves.”