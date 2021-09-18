Christmas came a little early for new Memphis parents this year

There was a virtual and drive-thru event in Orange Mound.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Tennessee State Representative G.A. Hardaway gave new parents an early Christmas in Memphis.

He hosted "Merry Christmas, Baby" a community baby shower in Orange Mound.

There was first a virtual session that got parents up to speed on infant CPR, getting a free college degree in Tennessee, car seat safety, and more..

"Memphis has a need and we have a lot of people in poverty so anything we can do to help our babies survive and thrive is a great thing," said Shelby County Trustee Regina Morrison Newman.

After the learning, it was time for presents! Parents went to a drive-thru party event at the Benjamin Hooks Library. Here, they got free diapers and goodie bags.

This entire event was free to attend.