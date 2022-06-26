Church fire in Binghampton under investigation

The New Life Christian Center on Allison Avenue suffered $22,800 in structural damages, but no injuries were reported by the Memphis Fire Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to a "heavy fire" at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the New Life Christian Center at 3135 Allison Avenue.

No injuries occurred in the vacant building, but structural damages totaling $22,800 took place, according to MFD. The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to MFD.

Those with potential information regarding this fire are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 528 CASH (2274). The State Arson Hotline can also be reached at 1-800-762-3017.

Media Release: Commercial Fire @ 3135 Allison Ave. (Vacant) pic.twitter.com/9nvnwxEPqs — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) June 26, 2022