x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Church fire in Binghampton under investigation

The New Life Christian Center on Allison Avenue suffered $22,800 in structural damages, but no injuries were reported by the Memphis Fire Department.
Credit: dusanpetkovic1 - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to a "heavy fire" at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the New Life Christian Center at 3135 Allison Avenue. 

No injuries occurred in the vacant building, but structural damages totaling $22,800 took place, according to MFD. The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to MFD. 

Those with potential information regarding this fire are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 528 CASH (2274). The State Arson Hotline can also be reached at 1-800-762-3017.

MFD said they responded to the fire within seven minutes. A deck gun (or an aim-able controllable high-capacity water jet) was used to fight the fire, according to MFD. Aerial equipment was also raised to fight the fire, according to MFD.

Posted by Memphis Fire Department on Sunday, June 26, 2022

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

KIPP Memphis Schools help college kids with care packages