'Cigars and Conversations' | Black fatherhood celebrated at Havana Mix

Cigars, libations and compelling dialogue about the importance of celebrating Fatherhood were featured at the intimate event on Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Havana Mix in Downtown Memphis hosted a unique mixer where Black men held conversations about mental health and fatherhood on Sunday.

"Cigars and Conversations" celebrated Father's Day early and stressed the importance of fatherhood as a whole. Two local groups organized the event, Black Men Crowned and 100 Black Men of Memphis.

"It's like we're the forgotten ones, so I think it's important for [attendees] to feel honored and celebrated for the paths they've created, for the journeys that have been started and where they continue to go as black men," one organizer said.

Black Men Crowned is a non-profit organization that celebrates and recognizes the successes and achievements of black men in the Mid-South.

May is #MentalHealthMonth. Black and brown people in America are more likely to experience mental health illnesses and... Posted by Black Men Crowned on Monday, May 9, 2022

"Through our platform we often touch on the topic of mental health amongst black men in particular," the group said in a social media post. "Being strong includes being vulnerable enough to admit you need help. We hope that as this organization continues to grow, we can influence others to feel comfortable to address issues that may plague them."

100 Black Men of America Inc. is a national group with city-specific chapters.