Here's a better reason to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is often confused as Mexico's independence day or as a national drinking day. The holiday actually celebrates Mexico's battle victory over the French

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Although many people celebrate Cinco de Mayo by eating and drinking at their favorite Mexican restaurant, the actual meaning behind the holiday is often overlooked.

Cinco de Mayo, Battle of Puebla, celebrates the Mexican army’s victory against France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

The Mexican army was greatly outnumbered in this battle. With only 2000 soldiers, the Mexican army defeated the French army of 6,000 men. The Battle of Puebla was one of many battles after the French invaded Mexico, hoping to take ownership of Mexican territory.

This battle incited a resistance movement in Mexico. The French did not withdraw from Mexico until 1867.

The holiday is most commonly celebrated today by Mexican Americans and in the town of Puebla, Mexico.