'Cirque du CMOM' returns in person February for first time since COVID-19 pandemic began

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Children’s Museum of Memphis (CMOM) announced Thursday they are bringing back Cirque du CMOM in-person on Saturday, February 4, 2023, for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CMOM said guests are encouraged to show up to "Cirque du CMOM in Wonderland" in their best whimsical attire.

Carousel rides, silent disco, photo booths and silent auction will make their return.

“The return of Cirque du CMOM in person is a celebratory moment,” said David and Michelle Scully, Cirque du CMOM Chairs. “We are excited to partner with supporters to raise funds that will enhance the mission of providing excellence in playful learning."

Early bird tickets are available at $100 each now through Dec. 31. At the top of the year, they will increase to $125 per ticket. Sponsorship levels range from $1,000 to $30,000.

Guests can learn more and purchase tickets here.

The online silent auction will run from Feb. 1 to 20 and can be found here.