Honoring workers and shining light on the low Census count

Civil Rights groups rallied to celebrate workers and to raise awareness to the Census.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Monday morning, civil rights groups rallied at 'I Am A Man' Plaza to honor working people on Labor Day, as well as bringing attention to the city's lowest Census count.

The president of Memphis A. Philip Randolph Institute Kermit Moore says that if more people don't complete the 2020 Census, Memphis and Shelby County will also lose millions of dollars for health care, education, childcare and business investment for a decade. This will most definitely hurt Memphis' working class.

Moore is encouraging a strong community-wide push to get everyone to turn in their census form.