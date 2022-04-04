The Cleanup Crew is coming to a Memphis neighborhood near you

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 is committed to making Memphis a better place to live. This is our community and we’re proud of it. One of those special things Memphians brag about is our history of being the cleanest city in America. We want to help restore that title by getting rid of the junk and trash that litters too many of our neighborhoods.
ABC24 is teaming up with The Memphis Urban League to form The Cleanup Crew. We’re going neighborhood to neighborhood picking up trash and removing eyesores. We’re starting April 2022 with two cleanup events and we want your help.
We’ll provide trash bags, rakes, shovels and trucks to haul away the mess. You bring gloves, sun protection and a willingness to make Memphis more beautiful.
Scheduled events:
Saturday, April 9 – Westwood
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Meeting point:
Mount Vernon Baptist Church
620 Parkrose Ave.
We’ll be cleaning up in the Westwood neighborhood around the church.
Saturday, April 23 – Whitehaven
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Meeting point TBD
We’ll be cleaning up trash and debris along Winchester Road.
There will be many more volunteers at these events from The Memphis Urban League as well as local fraternities/sororities and local businesses. Many hands make light work.