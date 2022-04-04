The Cleanup Crew is coming to a Memphis neighborhood near you

ABC24 is teaming up with The Memphis Urban League to clean up our community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 is committed to making Memphis a better place to live. This is our community and we’re proud of it. One of those special things Memphians brag about is our history of being the cleanest city in America. We want to help restore that title by getting rid of the junk and trash that litters too many of our neighborhoods.

ABC24 is teaming up with The Memphis Urban League to form The Cleanup Crew. We’re going neighborhood to neighborhood picking up trash and removing eyesores. We’re starting April 2022 with two cleanup events and we want your help.

We’ll provide trash bags, rakes, shovels and trucks to haul away the mess. You bring gloves, sun protection and a willingness to make Memphis more beautiful.

Scheduled events:

Saturday, April 9 – Westwood

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Meeting point:

Mount Vernon Baptist Church

620 Parkrose Ave.

We’ll be cleaning up in the Westwood neighborhood around the church.

Saturday, April 23 – Whitehaven

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Meeting point TBD

We’ll be cleaning up trash and debris along Winchester Road.