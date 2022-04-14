x
FedEx helps cleanup Wolf River area

It’s a part of FedEx's continued efforts to protect and restore plants, fish, wildlife and habitats nationwide.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a cleanup day for the Wolf River – not just for trash – but to help the wildlife in the area.

FedEx Cares and the Wolf River Conservancy worked together Thursday with bags in hand, to clean the area. Volunteers worked to remove invasive species, clear a new dirt trail, build bird or bat houses for nesting, and clean up trash and debris from key locations in the area.

