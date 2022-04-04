1968 striking sanitation worker marches, reflects on MLK assassination anniversary

Cleophus Smith, who still works for the city of Memphis, marched with Dr. King and heard his Mountaintop speech the day before his assassination.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday's 54th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is especially powerful for those sanitation workers who marched with him and heard him speak in the weeks and days leading up to his 1968 assassination.

1,300 sanitation workers in the AFSCME 1733 union faced violent threats as they fought for better wages and working conditions.

The memories of those pivotal weeks are still crystal clear for one sanitation worker, still on the job and still in the fight.

That's why Cleophus Smith marched and reflected on the anniversary.

"It means a lot to me because I'm still here trying to take this struggle further," Smith said.

The gathering paid tribute to Smith, who is now 79, and other striking sanitation workers who made their mark on history in 1968.

Participants on Danny Thomas in #Memphis singing ‘We Shall Overcome’ in honor of #MLK and 1968 sanitation strike. pic.twitter.com/yzkXJdtnR2 — Brad Broders (@BradBrodersTV) April 4, 2022

"Things like that still stand out in my mind," Smith added.

The cause for better working conditions and pay brought Dr. King to Memphis.

"Dr. King, when he came to help us, in our struggle, his method was non- violence, so that's what it means to me," Smith said.

Smith said he and other striking workers stayed strong, despite suffering setbacks against police and the National Guard.

"The chaos that we had to go through, the gas, the tear gas, the water hoses, the dogs, the clubs, some even went to jail," Smith said.

The cause culminated on April 3, 1968, as Smith sat in the Mason Temple while Dr. King delivered what would be his final address.

"The speech he gave that night was inspirational in that we were going to succeed in what we were trying to do," Smith said.

But the inspiration would be short-lived.

54 years ago at Memphis' Lorraine Motel, an assassin ended Dr. King's life but it didn't end the dream.

One man just chanted: “we still have work to do….the dream is still alive.” pic.twitter.com/pJGKDDw531 — Brad Broders (@BradBrodersTV) April 4, 2022

Rather, it strengthened the union leadership's resolve.

"They told us we have to keep going, we can't stop here," Smith said.

On April 16, 1968, that resolve led negotiators to an agreement with the Memphis City Council for a guaranteed better wage for the sanitation workers.

Smith said the fight continues for the same priorities in 2022.