Collierville Elementary PTA treats teachers to thank them for their hard work

The PTA wanted to let teachers know that they appreciate the work they are doing during the pandemic.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Parents of Collierville Elementary students are trying to do more to help teachers and to spread a little cheer in the process.

The Parent Teacher Association went to the school with a treat cart for teachers to thank them and boost morale during a stressful time.

They spoke about how the PTA can be more of a help and service to teachers and students.

“We've noticed all of the hours that they've put in, all the hard work that they're doing to make our students year as normal as possible and we just appreciate that,” said Amanda Cantrell, Collierville Elementary School PTA President.

"Just seeing a little bitty snack or drink, it's funny how something little like that can make you feel special and appreciated,” said Carrie Haycook, Collierville Elementary School teacher.