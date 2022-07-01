Collierville launches town-specific ambulance service

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday night at midnight marked the moment that the town of Collierville, Tennessee, launched its own ambulance service.
This moment comes following a decision made by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in which it was recognized that the town had “outgrown its third-party ambulance service,” as a press release from the town read.
“The town’s population growth and increased demand for EMS services required additional ambulances to deliver service to residents in a timely manner,” the press release stated.
Reportedly this new service cost the town of Collierville $5.2 million. This included five new ambulances incorporating the “newest technology, ideas and features along with state-of-the-art-equipment,” according to the press release.
Additionally, this included 22 new personnel, which are set to staff three ambulances a day.
For now, supply chain issues actually have actually kept the five total ambulances from arriving in Collierville, but the town said that there will not be a delay in emergency services, according to the release.
A contract with Rural Metro Ambulance to temporarily use four of their vehicles (which will be outfitted with Collierville markings and staffed with Collierville Fire Department personnel) is in effect.
Collierville also uploaded a “frequently asked questions” page on the Collierville Fire and Rescue site related specifically to the new ambulance service: colliervilletn.gov/ambulance.