Collierville launches town-specific ambulance service

Population growth and increased demand for EMS services led to a board-backed decision that Collierville had outgrown it's third-party transport service.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday night at midnight marked the moment that the town of Collierville, Tennessee, launched its own ambulance service.

This moment comes following a decision made by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in which it was recognized that the town had “outgrown its third-party ambulance service,” as a press release from the town read.

“The town’s population growth and increased demand for EMS services required additional ambulances to deliver service to residents in a timely manner,” the press release stated.

Reportedly this new service cost the town of Collierville $5.2 million. This included five new ambulances incorporating the “newest technology, ideas and features along with state-of-the-art-equipment,” according to the press release.

Additionally, this included 22 new personnel, which are set to staff three ambulances a day.

For now, supply chain issues actually have actually kept the five total ambulances from arriving in Collierville, but the town said that there will not be a delay in emergency services, according to the release.

A contract with Rural Metro Ambulance to temporarily use four of their vehicles (which will be outfitted with Collierville markings and staffed with Collierville Fire Department personnel) is in effect.