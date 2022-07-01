x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Collierville launches town-specific ambulance service

Population growth and increased demand for EMS services led to a board-backed decision that Collierville had outgrown it's third-party transport service.
Credit: Town of Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday night at midnight marked the moment that the town of Collierville, Tennessee, launched its own ambulance service. 

This moment comes following a decision made by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in which it was recognized that the town had “outgrown its third-party ambulance service,” as a press release from the town read. 

“The town’s population growth and increased demand for EMS services required additional ambulances to deliver service to residents in a timely manner,” the press release stated. 

Reportedly this new service cost the town of Collierville $5.2 million. This included five new ambulances incorporating the “newest technology, ideas and features along with state-of-the-art-equipment,” according to the press release. 

Additionally, this included 22 new personnel, which are set to staff three ambulances a day.

Credit: Town of Collierville

For now, supply chain issues actually have actually kept the five total ambulances from arriving in Collierville, but the town said that there will not be a delay in emergency services, according to the release. 

A contract with Rural Metro Ambulance to temporarily use four of their vehicles (which will be outfitted with Collierville markings and staffed with Collierville Fire Department personnel) is in effect.

Collierville also uploaded a “frequently asked questions” page on the Collierville Fire and Rescue site related specifically to the new ambulance service: colliervilletn.gov/ambulance.

RELATED: Tennessee EMT shortage inspires new program in Memphis

RELATED: MPD Emergency Communications Bureau celebrates 50 years of 9-1-1

RELATED: Memphis OB-GYN buys Opera Memphis building, promises easier access for patients

RELATED: Le Bonheur celebrates its 70-year mark

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Summer camp teaches kids with disabilities how to ride a bike