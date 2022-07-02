Collierville's 2022 Independence Day Celebration set for July 2

The event at HW Cox Park will have food vendors open at 6:30 p.m., entertainment at 7 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville will host its 36th annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 2.

The event at HW Cox Park will have food vendors open at 6:30 p.m., entertainment at 7 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

The only parking available inside Cox Park is handicapped parking. There is no public parking inside the park, so visitors will need to park in surrounding neighborhoods.

The Collierville Police Department is asking everyone to follow these guidelines for parking and exiting the park:

Only handicapped parking is available in Cox Park.

There is no parking on Powell Road.

There is no shuttle service.

Do not block driveways, fire hydrants, or intersections when you park.

After the event, vehicles in the park and all traffic west of the park (Byhalia Road side) will have to go to Byhalia Road. Vehicles east of the park (Peterson Lake side) will have to go to Peterson Lake.