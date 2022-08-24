One year later: Event to be held to remember Collierville mass shooting

The event will honor Olivia King, who died in the shooting, as well as the survivors.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The town of Collierville will be remembering the tragic grocery store shooting that happened a year ago next month.

The Collierville Strong Remembrance will honor Olivia King, who died in the shooting, as well as the survivors.

According to the town, there will be a program led by the town of Collierville, Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center, Kroger, the Baptist Center for Good Grief, and special guests.