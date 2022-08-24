One year later: Event to be held to remember Collierville mass shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The town of Collierville will be remembering the tragic grocery store shooting that happened a year ago next month.
The Collierville Strong Remembrance will honor Olivia King, who died in the shooting, as well as the survivors.
According to the town, there will be a program led by the town of Collierville, Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center, Kroger, the Baptist Center for Good Grief, and special guests.
The remembrance will be held on the front steps of Collierville Town Hall (500 Poplar View Pkwy.) at 6 p.m. Friday, September 23, exactly a year after the mass shooting.