Collierville Town Administrator pushes back retirement to July 2022

He announced his retirement in August but plans to stay on until the end of the fiscal year, which is next July.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Town Administrator James Lewellen announced his retirement in August of 2021, but he plans to stay on as the Town Administrator until the end of the fiscal year, which would be July 2022.

According to a press release, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen want to recruit the best candidate for the next Town Administrator, and Lewellen decided to push back his retirement to next July to allow more time to find the right replacement.

“Additionally, it would be more convenient to move to Collierville during the summer, especially if he or she has a family,” Lewellen said.

Lewellen is meeting with department heads and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to prepare for the next budget season – his final budget planning process with the Town.

Lewellen has served as Collierville's Town Administrator for 26 years. Since he arrived in 1995, he has served under three mayors and has seen Collierville's population soar from 18,000 to 52,000.