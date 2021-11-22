Collierville cleans up along Poplar Avenue for No Trash November

They filled 26 trash bags weighing in at 520 pounds and picked up 206 pounds of roadside debris, bringing the total to 726 pounds of trash.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Town representatives from Collierville helped clean up along Poplar Avenue last Friday as part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation's No Trash November campaign.

The month-long statewide initiative encourages Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities.

“As we approach the holidays and increased travel, we want to ensure our roadways are safe from the harmful effects of litter,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “Whether intentional or unintentional, litter on our public roads impacts safety, the environment, and the economy, while also detracting from the state’s natural beauty.”

According to a release, Alderman Missy Marshall, Executive Director for Keep Tennessee Beautiful, helped organize the cleanup event for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Town Department Heads.

“We are rallying our local Keep America Beautiful affiliates to participate in the first-ever No Trash November campaign to help reach the goal to remove 20,000 pounds of litter from our roads,” said Alderman Marshall. “We know that when we come together, we can make an even bigger impact.”

The group helped pick up litter from Collierville Arlington Road near the Fayette County line.

They filled 26 trash bags weighing in at 520 pounds and picked up 206 pounds of roadside debris, bringing the total to 726 pounds of trash collected in a mile along both sides of Poplar.

Through multiple litter studies, TDOT said the state discovered 100 million pieces of litter on state roadways in Tennessee, costing TDOT $19 million to clean it up every year.

For more information on the Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign, click here.