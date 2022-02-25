Collierville will start blocking off roads to complete "the largest infrastructure project in the Town's history"

The project will replace 2.1 miles of watermain under Poplar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Collierville Police Department released a statement informing that the intersection of Poplar Ave. and Cooper Street will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday, February 28 to Friday, March 4 to continue the Poplar Waterline Project.

The Poplar Waterline Project is an infrastructure improvement project that will replace over two miles of watermain, which is underground piping used to supply water to houses and factories. According to the Town, the project will include the installation of 18 fire hydrants, 2,500 tons of sand, 1,400 feet of water service, and a watermain that will stretch as long as 14.5 football fields, making it the Town's "largest" infrastructure project.

The project began in 2020, but the project manager and town engineer, Dale Perryman, said that the plans are more than a month behind the original schedule because of weather delays. Perryman projected that the improvements will be completed by the late summer or the early fall of 2022.

Project engineers said that they believe they will face the most challenges in areas that cross with busy Poplar Ave and Highway 72 intersections, as well as the intersection between Poplar Ave. and Byhalia Rd.

Perryman said that he has received great support while trying to complete the project.

“We would like to thank all the residents for being patient with the Town as the work progresses down Poplar Avenue,” Perryman said. “The contractor and Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has been great to work with during the construction of this project.”

CPD said that detour routes for affected areas will be posted as work continues. The Town provided a project schedule as well.