Comic book superhero pays visit to Memphis middle school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A comic book superhero made a stop at a Memphis middle school on Monday.
The visit to Hickory Ridge Middle School was a part of the 'Don't Kill my Future' campaign and was initiated by the Heal the Hood Foundation and several Mid-South organizations.
Dressed in a full costume, Wake helped encourage students to keep hope alive and do what is right in school and life.
"One of the things that Wake does is that he inspires kids. It doesn't matter because there is a lot of crime and violence that is happening in our city," Wake said. "It's about stepping out of the shadows and stepping into the light so the kids can see something positive versus seeing something negative all of the time. That's what it's all about right now — traveling throughout Memphis and changing the narrative."
The pop-up is also a method to help ease social and emotional trauma caused by shootings and violent behavior throughout the Mid-South.