Community Bake Sale & wine tasting this weekend will benefit two special local causes

The event will be this Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Grand Star Event Center at 3283 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a bake sale and free wine tasting, all in the name of saving and changing lives.

Sunday, there will be a slew of different confections and tasty treats at the Community Bake Sale Benefit. You can also taste and buy a variety of wines available.

Proceeds will support two local causes in Whitehaven. One is "It’s a Wrap to Cancer," which gives wigs, head wraps, and other beauty items to breast cancer survivors. The other is the Memphis Youth Arts Initiative, which works with youth to continue learning through music, movement, and motivation.

"This weekend is very important to have this bake sale because there are so many hidden figures within our community that are trying to help our community,” said Janee' Adams, Instructor at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.