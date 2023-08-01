'Community Day' held by new Baptist Arlington Emergency Department

On-site laboratories, an imaging center and an X-ray are included in the new 35,000 square-foot facility.

Following the grand opening of the new Baptist Emergency Department in Arlington on Thursday, a "Community Day" was held at the site on Saturday.

Families gathered to tour the 35,000 square-foot facility and enjoy free treats while receiving free blood pressure checks and CPR lessons.

On-site laboratories, an imaging center and an X-ray are included in the new department. COO of Baptist Memphis Samuel Pieh said that the event was aimed at allowing the local community to learn about what the facility will offer.

"From construction to opening — we got done in less than a year and a half, and so to say that we did that during probably the most challenging time for supplies is an awesome testament to our team."

The new emergency department will begin accepting patients on Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 a.m. Baptist Medical Group-Family Physicians Group will also offer primary and walk-in care at the site starting on Feb. 1, and OrthoSouth plans to open offices in early 2023.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this one-of-a-kind facility in Arlington and look forward to treating our first patients next week,” said Jason Little, president and CEO of Baptist Memorial Health Care. “It’s an honor to be able to provide quality health care and emergency services closer to home for residents of northeast Shelby and surrounding counties.”

Baptist Arlington Emergency Department is West Tennessee’s first freestanding emergency department and will be the only hospital access for much of West Tennessee between Bartlett and Jackson, Tennessee.

"The Baptist Arlington Emergency Department was an absolute need in our community," said Mike Wissman, mayor of Arlington. "With the growth that has taken place in Arlington and the surrounding areas in recent years, we are thankful to have emergency services much closer to home for our residents."