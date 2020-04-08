The Feed Network: feeding the need in the Mid-South - one check at a time

Local 24 News Anchor Katina Rankin introduces us to the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ever heard of the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi? They're feeding communities by giving out money one check at a time. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

One organization is feeding Northwest Mississippi during the pandemic. The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi began the Feed Network about nineteen (19) weeks ago. They give grants to numerous nonprofits to help feed children due to COVID-19.

"Whenever they say we're in this together, there are people like you who are actualizing that statement," said Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi's Keith Fulcher.

Actualizing by giving so the feed program can work. They feed children previously getting breakfast and lunch at schools, who are now missing those meals due to COVID-19 because many schools are closed.

One organization in the network is Together Ministry Center in Olive Branch. Here's how they're feeding the need.

"We're out here 4 to 5 times a week, especially during COVID, taking food to the residents, delivering it to the children. We also serve them supper," said Together Ministry Center's Karen Sudduth.

Nonprofits in Desoto and Marshall counties in Mississippi have benefited - even some in the Bluff City like the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South, House of Grace, Davis Temple Read, and Feed Project and Divine Life Church.

"We sent about seventy (70) food boxes and about seventy (70) boxes of dairy because it had milk and all of that in it to Clarksdale," said Divine Life Church Associate Pastor Michael Leverett.

Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi is connecting people who care with causes that matter.

"It's a real blessing to be able to give these kids the nutrition they need in spite of what we're going through with COVID," said Sudduth.

So far, the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi has given out more than $424,000 to nonprofits to feed people in need.