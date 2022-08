MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For The Kingdom , a faith-based organization and retreat center, hosted the Raleigh Love Festival Tuesday August 2nd, at Raleigh Springs Civic Center.

This event supplied families within the 38128 zip code with backpacks and supplies before the school year.

Food trucks were also on site, as well as other vendors, that provided the festival with items such as books, boxing lessons, and various information on different programs.